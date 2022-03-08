Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand

Commodities

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd posted on Wednesday an annual loss of HK$5.5 billion ($703.45 million), narrowing from the prior year's HK$21.65 billion, thanks to cost-cutting efforts and strong air cargo demand.

In January, the airline forecast a 2021 annual loss of HK$5.6 billion to HK$6.1 billion after reporting positive cashflow generation in the second half.

($1=HK$7.8186)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

