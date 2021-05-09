Cathay Pacific launches its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific 0293.HK launched its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The deal will see issuance of 5.25-year senior unsecured notes with an initial price guidance of a 5.2% coupon.

The term sheet showed that potential investors have been told the issue will be of 'benchmark size' which indicated it will be at least $500 million.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The airline will use the proceeds to bolster its working capital levels and fund general corporate purposes, the term sheet said.

A U.S. dollar bond will be the pandemic-hit carrier's first since 1996 as it primarily has issued its debt in Hong Kong dollars.

Cathay issued HK$6.74 billion ($869.51 million) of convertible bonds in Hong Kong dollars in January to shore up liquidity, prompting its shares to record their worst daily decline in more than 12 years.

The carrier's shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning, in line with the broader market .HSI.

Cathay said in March it was focused on preserving cash after posting a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion, caused by a travel downturn, restructuring costs and fleet writedowns.

Passenger numbers fell by 98.7% compared with a year earlier, though cargo carriage was down by a smaller 32.3%.

