Commodities

Cathay Pacific launches its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific has launched its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific 0293.HK has launched its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal consists of a 5.25 year senior unsecured notes issuance with an initial price guidance of 5.2%.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular