Cathay Pacific in talks on orders for medium-haul jets, freighters

November 24, 2022 — 10:05 pm EST

Written by Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK is in talks with aircraft manufacturers about future orders for medium-haul aircraft and dedicated freighters, a senior executive said on Friday.

"Overall we have enough long-haul aircraft to fulfil Cathay Pacific's growth plan," Chief Customer and Customer Officer Ronald Lam said during an analyst briefing, citing existing orders for Airbus SE AIR.PA A350 and Boeing Co BA.N 777X planes.

Lam said the focus would be on acquiring more medium-haul jets capable of operating around the Asia-Pacific region as well as dedicated freighters, though he did not provide the numbers or types being considered.

