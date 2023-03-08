Cathay Pacific FY22 Loss Widens, Revenues Climb; Sees Positive Momentum In FY23

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 loss attributable to the shareholders was HK$6.55 billion, wider than last year's loss of HK$5.53 billion.

Loss per share was 111.3 HK cents, compared to 95.1 HK cents a year ago.

Revenue for the year, however, grew 12 percent to HK$51.04 billion from HK$45.59 billion in the prior year.

Revenue passengers carried soared 291.1 percent to 2.80 million from last year's 717 thousand. Passenger load factor improved to 73.6 percent from prior year's 31.1 percent.

Traffic, in revenue passenger kilometres, surged 258.3 percent to 14.76 billion RPK. Capacity in available seat kilometres grew 51.6 percent to 20.06 billion ASK.

Regarding the outlook, the company said, "2022 was another challenging year for the Cathay Pacific Group due to the travel restrictions brought by the COVID19 pandemic. However, we were very encouraged to see a bright light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2022, and the positive momentum has continued into 2023. After three brutal years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have finally entered into a new exciting phase, in which we will rebuild Cathay Pacific for Hong Kong."

In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific shares were trading at HK$7.82, down 0.26 percent.

