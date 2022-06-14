Cathay Pacific forecasts narrower loss in first half

June 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK expects to report a lower first-half loss than last year, driven by strong cargo performance and cost-cutting, the airline said on Tuesday, but warned that this year's loss would still be "substantial".

Last year's first-half loss was HK$7.57 billion ($964.34 million).

($1=7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

