Cathay Pacific forecasts narrower loss in first half

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd expects to report a lower first-half loss than last year, driven by strong cargo performance and cost-cutting, the airline said on Tuesday, but warned that this year's loss would still be "substantial".

Last year's first-half loss was HK$7.57 billion ($964.34 million).

($1=7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

