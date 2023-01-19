Commodities

Cathay Pacific flight attendant union to start work-to-rule industrial action

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

January 19, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Hong Kong Newsroom for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK Flight Attendants Union said it will start work-to-rule industrial action from Thursday, amid an ongoing dispute over what it has described as long hours that management had not addressed.

The 3,000-strong union has said cabin crew face a number of challenges, including shortened layover periods, unfair roster arrangements and cuts in manpower.

