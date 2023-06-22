News & Insights

Commodities

Cathay Pacific expects profit for first half of 2023 as demand rebounds

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

June 22, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3-5, profit estimates in paragraph 6

June 23 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK forecast a consolidated profit for the first half of 2023 on Friday, after multiple years of pandemic-related border closures and strict quarantine measures.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier parked much of its fleet during the pandemic due to a lack of demand. The airline was also hit by COVID-related flight cancellations and drastic headcount reductions owing to quarantine restrictions.

"The Cathay Group has seen a strong rebound in the performance of our airlines (and) our cash flow has continued to improve," the airline said in a statement, adding that the group had been operating cash generative so far in 2023.

The airline carried about 6.3 million passengers in the first five months of 2023, compared with a meagre figure of about 185,000 last year.

For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, Cathay Pacific had reported a loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of HK$7.16 billion ($914.43 million).

It is expected to post a profit of HK$3.44 billion this year, based on estimates from Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 7.8300 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.