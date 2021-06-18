Cathay Pacific expects lower first-half loss on cost savings, cargo flights

June 18 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Friday that losses in the first half are expected to be "somewhat" lower than what was reported in both halves of last year, due to cost-saving measures and strong cargo performance.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

