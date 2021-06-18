Commodities

Cathay Pacific expects lower first-half loss on cost savings, cargo flights

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

June 18 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Friday that losses in the first half are expected to be "somewhat" lower than what was reported in both halves of last year, due to cost-saving measures and strong cargo performance.

