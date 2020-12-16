Companies

Cathay Pacific expects H2 loss to be 'significantly higher' than in H1

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it expects a "significantly higher" second-half loss than its record first-half loss, driven by low demand, restructuring charges and impairments on its fleet of planes.

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Wednesday it expects a "significantly higher" second-half loss than its record first-half loss, driven by low demand, restructuring charges and impairments on its fleet of planes.

The airline reported a HK$9.87 billion ($1.27 billion) loss in the first half due to the pandemic. Analysts had forecast the airline would report a full-year loss averaging HK$18.3 billion before the announcement, according to 13 polled by Refinitiv.

Its previous annual record loss was HK$8.7 billion in 2008, during the global financial crisis.

($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular