Cathay Pacific expects coronavirus hit to H1 results

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK on Monday said it expected a significant drop in its first-half results due to the coronavirus outbreak, causing it to cut capacity.

The airline said in a statement it had cut capacity by 40% for February and March, and pointed to a likely reduction in April as well.

