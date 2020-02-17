Cathay Pacific expects coronavirus hit to H1 results

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK on Monday said it expected a significant drop in its first-half results due to the coronavirus outbreak, causing it to cut capacity.

The airline said in a statement it had cut capacity by 40% for February and March, and pointed to a likely reduction in April as well.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

