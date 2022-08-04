Commodities

Cathay Pacific avoiding designated airspace zones around Taiwan

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday its flights are currently not flying through designated airspace zones around Taiwan.

"This may potentially lead to more flying time for some flights and we appreciate our customers' understanding," the airline said in an email response to Reuters, adding that it is monitoring developments very closely.

China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

