Cathay Pacific Aug. Passenger Traffic Up 603% YoY - Quick Facts

September 20, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) said it carried a total of 1,784,980 passengers in August, an increase of 603% from a year ago. Revenue passenger kilometres increased 342.8% year on year. Passenger load factor increased by 19.4 percentage points to 88%. Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, increased by 244.9% year on year. Cathay Pacific carried 116,919 tonnes of cargo in August, an increase of 11.5% from prior year.

Cathay Pacific reported that, in the first eight months of 2023, the number of passengers carried increased by 1,302% against a 633.1% increase in capacity and an 876.7% increase in RPKs, from previous year.

Looking forward, the Group said overall, the outlook for the rest of 2023 looks promising.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
