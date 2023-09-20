Cathay Pacific Aug. Passenger Traffic Up 603% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) said it carried a total of 1,784,980 passengers in August, an increase of 603% from a year ago. Revenue passenger kilometres increased 342.8% year on year. Passenger load factor increased by 19.4 percentage points to 88%. Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, increased by 244.9% year on year. Cathay Pacific carried 116,919 tonnes of cargo in August, an increase of 11.5% from prior year.

Cathay Pacific reported that, in the first eight months of 2023, the number of passengers carried increased by 1,302% against a 633.1% increase in capacity and an 876.7% increase in RPKs, from previous year.

Looking forward, the Group said overall, the outlook for the rest of 2023 looks promising.

