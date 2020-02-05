Commodities

Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

* Wants 27,000 staff to take three weeks off * Leave not mandatory but encouraged * Airline plans to cut 30% of capacity, 90% of China flights (Recasts with confirmation) SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has asked all its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in coming months as it battles a fall in demand caused by a virus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the carrier said it planned to cut about 30% of capacity over the next two months, including about 90% of flights to mainland China. [nL8N2A42KZ] [nL4N2A50AN] "Today, we are appealing to all employees to participate in the special leave scheme, which will take effect from 1 March and last until 30 June," Cathay said in a statement. "All employees will have the option to take three weeks of unpaid leave in this period." The leave is not mandatory, a spokeswoman said, but it is encouraged. The South China Morning Post earlier cited a video recording from Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang appealing to employees to help by taking up the leave. Cathay shares were trading 2.1% higher as of 0730 GMT on Wednesday following the announcement of capacity cuts after the market closed on Tuesday. In a note to clients, Jefferies analysts estimated the airline would report a loss in the first half of 2020 before returning to a profit in the second half, assuming traffic rebounds as it did with the 2003 SARS epidemic. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing) ((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/CATHAY PACIFIC (UPDATE 1)

