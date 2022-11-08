Commodities

Cathay Pacific appoints long-serving executive Ronald Lam as next CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

November 08, 2022 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Wednesday that long-serving executive Ronald Lam would take over as chief executive from Jan. 1, with current boss Augustus Tang set to retire, as the pandemic-hit airline rebuilds capacity.

Lam, 50, who joined Cathay in 1996, was previously the airline's chief customer and commercial officer and viewed by analysts as the most likely successor to Tang, 64, at an airline where the chief executive's tenure is usually around three years.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter