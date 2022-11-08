Cathay Pacific appoints long-serving executive Ronald Lam as next CEO

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Wednesday that long-serving executive Ronald Lam would take over as chief executive from Jan. 1, with current boss Augustus Tang set to retire, as the pandemic-hit airline rebuilds capacity.

Lam, 50, who joined Cathay in 1996, was previously the airline's chief customer and commercial officer and viewed by analysts as the most likely successor to Tang, 64, at an airline where the chief executive's tenure is usually around three years.

