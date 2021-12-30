Commodities

Cathay Pacific announces passenger flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong

Contributor
Meg Shen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger flights to and from Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK on Thursday said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger flights to and from Hong Kong.

It did not say how many flights would be cancelled in and out of Hong Kong but that the cancellations would begin immediately and that the airline planned to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule in January.

Cathay Pacific could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The airline already announced last week that it would cancel some flights in January.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Susan Fenton)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular