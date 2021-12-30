Commodities

Cathay Pacific announces flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger and cargo flights to and from Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK on Thursday said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger and cargo flights to and from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Cathay Pacific did not say how many flights would be cancelled in and out of Hong Kong but that the cancellations would begin immediately and that the airline planned to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule in January.

In a separate announcement, the airline added that long haul freight and cargo-only passenger flights, including from Europe, Riyadh and Dubai will be suspended for seven days, up to Jan. 6.

The airline already announced last week that it would cancel some flights in January.

