Commodities

Cathay Pacific and major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and its major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd entered share trading halts in Hong Kong on Tuesday pending announcements.

SYDNEY, June 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK and its major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK and Air China Ltd 0753.HK, 601111.SS entered share trading halts in Hong Kong on Tuesday pending announcements.

Cathay's management team on Friday met with the leaders of pilot unions at Cathay Pacific and its regional arm Cathay Dragon to brief them on condition of confidentiality ahead of an announcement expected on Tuesday, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A fourth person said Cathay was poised to announce a new chief executive at Dragon along with some other senior management changes. The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak with media.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular