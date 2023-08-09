Cathay Pacific Airways Turns To Profit In H1 As Revenues Surge

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit attributable to the shareholders was HK$4.27 billion, compared to last year's loss of HK$5 billion.

Earnings per share were 55.2 HK cents, compared to loss of 82.3 HK cents a year ago.

Revenue surged 135 percent to HK$43.59 billion from HK$18.55 billion last year.

The company carried 7.82 million revenue passengers in the period, significantly higher than last year's 335 thousand.

Available seat kilometres grew to 37.05 billion ASKs from 3.06 billion ASKs last year. Passenger load factor improved to 87.2% from 59.2% a year ago.

