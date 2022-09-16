Commodities

Cathay Pacific Airways raises passenger capacity forecast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways expects to reach a third of pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the end of the year, increasing from a previous estimate of one quarter, after crew quarantine rules were lifted, it said on Friday.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK expects to reach a third of pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the end of the year, increasing from a previous estimate of one quarter, after crew quarantine rules were lifted, it said on Friday.

Hong Kong last week announced it would end onerous rules that required crew members on passenger flights to quarantine in a hotel for three days on return to the city.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by David Goodman )

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular