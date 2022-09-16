Cathay Pacific Airways raises passenger capacity forecast

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK expects to reach a third of pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the end of the year, increasing from a previous estimate of one quarter, after crew quarantine rules were lifted, it said on Friday.

Hong Kong last week announced it would end onerous rules that required crew members on passenger flights to quarantine in a hotel for three days on return to the city.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by David Goodman )

