Cathay Pacific Airways launches HK$6bn CB

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (IFR) - Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways is in the market with a five-year convertible bond to raise HK$6bn (US$774m).

There is a same-day upsize option of HK$1.2bn.

The CB is marketed at a coupon and yield-to-put/maturity of 2.25%–2.75% and a conversion premium of 30%–40%.

The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners.

Last August, Cathay raised HK$11.7bn from a rights issue mainly supported by major shareholders Swire Group, Air China and Qatar Airways.

The rights issue was part of a bigger recapitalisation plan which included a HK$29.3bn bailout from the Hong Kong government to help the city’s carrier weather the coronavirus pandemic. The bailout included a HK$19.5bn issue of preference shares and a HK$1.95bn warrants issue to the Hong Kong government. The company also secured a bridge loan facility of HK$7.8bn from the government.

The government, in return, will own a 6.08% stake in the company.

Shares of Cathay hit a 52-week low of HK$5.07 on August 10, down 45% from a 52-week high of HK$9.29 on February 13. The stock closed at HK$6.59 today, down 8.1% this year.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby)

