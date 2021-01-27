Commodities

Cathay Pacific Airways launches HK$6bn CB

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways is in the market with a five-year convertible bond to raise HK$6bn (US$774m).

Updates with share price and background information

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (IFR) - Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways is in the market with a five-year convertible bond to raise HK$6bn (US$774m).

There is a same-day upsize option of HK$1.2bn.

The CB is marketed at a coupon and yield-to-put/maturity of 2.25%–2.75% and a conversion premium of 30%–40%.

The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners.

Last August, Cathay raised HK$11.7bn from a rights issue mainly supported by major shareholders Swire Group, Air China and Qatar Airways.

The rights issue was part of a bigger recapitalisation plan which included a HK$29.3bn bailout from the Hong Kong government to help the city’s carrier weather the coronavirus pandemic. The bailout included a HK$19.5bn issue of preference shares and a HK$1.95bn warrants issue to the Hong Kong government. The company also secured a bridge loan facility of HK$7.8bn from the government.

The government, in return, will own a 6.08% stake in the company.

Shares of Cathay hit a 52-week low of HK$5.07 on August 10, down 45% from a 52-week high of HK$9.29 on February 13. The stock closed at HK$6.59 today, down 8.1% this year. 

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((fiona.lau@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular