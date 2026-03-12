Is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 114 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPCAY's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPCAY has returned about 7.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.9%. This shows that Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.2%.

Over the past three months, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.9% so far this year, meaning that CPCAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +29.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

