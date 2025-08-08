Is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPCAY's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CPCAY has moved about 8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 6.5% on average. This shows that Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

LATAM (LTM) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 57.1%.

The consensus estimate for LATAM's current year EPS has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.6% so far this year, so CPCAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. LATAM is also part of the same industry.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and LATAM could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

