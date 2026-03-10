Is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY). CPCAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.9 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.93. CPCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.84 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 7.92, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for CPCAY is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.36. Over the past year, CPCAY's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.27.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Airline value stock, take a look at Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY). DLAKY is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.41 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 7.93 and average PEG ratio of 0.37.

Over the past year, DLAKY's P/E has been as high as 7.66, as low as 4.63, with a median of 6.10; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.97, as low as 0.47, with a median of 1.08 during the same time period.

Deutsche Lufthansa sports a P/B ratio of 0.94 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.36. In the past 52 weeks, DLAKY's P/B has been as high as 1.05, as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cathay Pacific Airways and Deutsche Lufthansa are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CPCAY and DLAKY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

