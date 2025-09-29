Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAF) Price Target Decreased by 13.03% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAF) has been revised to $1.28 / share. This is a decrease of 13.03% from the prior estimate of $1.47 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.04 to a high of $1.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from the latest reported closing price of $1.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay Pacific Airways. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPCAF is 0.16%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.47% to 89,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,063K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,916K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPCAF by 21.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,746K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPCAF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 7,061K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,407K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 5,183K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPCAF by 19.58% over the last quarter.

