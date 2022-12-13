Commodities

Cathay Pacific Airways aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by end-2024

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

December 13, 2022 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Tuesday the group is on track to achieve target of operating up to one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity levels by end of this year and aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

The airline remains fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub, it said in a statement which came after Hong Kong dropped curbs on incoming travellers.

