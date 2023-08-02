Cathay Pacific Airways - ADR (CPCAY) Price Target Increased by 20.75% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for Cathay Pacific Airways - ADR (OTC:CPCAY) has been revised to 5.87 / share. This is an increase of 20.75% from the prior estimate of 4.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.44 to a high of 6.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from the latest reported closing price of 5.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay Pacific Airways - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPCAY is 0.01%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 117.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPCAY by 56.13% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

