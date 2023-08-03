Cathay Pacific Airways (293) Price Target Increased by 7.44% to 10.25

The average one-year price target for Cathay Pacific Airways (293) has been revised to 10.25 / share. This is an increase of 7.44% from the prior estimate of 9.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.20 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from the latest reported closing price of 8.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay Pacific Airways. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 293 is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.60% to 99,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 35,325K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,211K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 9,871K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,231K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 293 by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,567K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 293 by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 7,361K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.