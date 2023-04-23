Cathay Media and Education Group (HKHKSZ:1981) Price Target Increased by 42.16% to 2.13

The average one-year price target for Cathay Media and Education Group (HKHKSZ:1981) has been revised to 2.13 / share. This is an increase of 42.16% from the prior estimate of 1.50 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 2.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay Media and Education Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1981 is 0.00%, a decrease of 87.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.99% to 634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 218K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 158K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 149K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

