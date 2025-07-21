Markets

Cathay Group June Combined Passenger Traffic Up 23.3% YoY

July 21, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Cathay Group released its traffic figures for June 2025. Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined total of around 2.9 million passengers, 23.3% more than June 2024. Cathay Pacific carried 25.2% more passengers in June 2025 compared with June 2024, while Available Seat Kilometres increased by 26.2%. Cathay Cargo carried over 130,000 tonnes of cargo, 6.3% more than June last year.

HK Express carried more than 580,000 passengers in June 2025, an increase of 16.5% year on year, while Available Seat Kilometres were up 32.1%.

RTTNews
