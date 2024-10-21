Cathay General reports Q3 EPS 94c, consensus 95c

For the third quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.10%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.99%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.95%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.05%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.97%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.94%. The increase in the costs of average interest-bearing liabilities was mainly a result of higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.08% for the second quarter of 2024.

