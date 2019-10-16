Cathay General Q3 Profit Tops Street View

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $72.8 million or $0.91 per share, up from $69.8 million or $0.85 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 1.3%, to $147.0 million from $145.1 million last year, due primarily to a $3.1 million increase in interest recoveries and prepayment penalties.

The net interest margin was 3.56% for the quarter, down from 3.83% last year.

