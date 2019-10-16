Markets
CATY

Cathay General Q3 Profit Tops Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $72.8 million or $0.91 per share, up from $69.8 million or $0.85 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 1.3%, to $147.0 million from $145.1 million last year, due primarily to a $3.1 million increase in interest recoveries and prepayment penalties.

The net interest margin was 3.56% for the quarter, down from 3.83% last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CATY

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular