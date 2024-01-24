Cathay General Bancorp Reveals Drop In Q4 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $82.5 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $97.6 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $182.1 million from $201.8 million last year.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $82.5 Mln. vs. $97.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $182.1 Mln vs. $201.8 Mln last year.

