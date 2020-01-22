Cathay General Bancorp Q4 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, reported fourth-quarter earnings per common share of $0.84 compared to $0.80, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased 2.9%, to $141.2 million, compared to $145.4 million year ago. Non-interest income was $8.7 million, a decrease of 19.4%, compared to $10.8 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter.

