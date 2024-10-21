Cathay General Bancorp Q3 Profit Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $67.51 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $82.37 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $67.51 Mln. vs. $82.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $1.13 last year.

