Cathay General Bancorp Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.68 compared to $0.90, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased 6.2% year-on-year, to $134.5 million. The company said the decrease was due primarily to a decrease in interest income from loans and securities. Non-interest income was $15.6 million, an increase of 21.9% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter.

