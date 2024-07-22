Cathay General Bancorp Q2 Profit Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $66.8 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $93.2 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $66.8 Mln. vs. $93.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $1.28 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.