Cathay General Bancorp Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $89.0 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $77.2 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $89.0 Mln. vs. $77.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17

