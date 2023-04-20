Cathay General Bancorp Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $96.0 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $75.0 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $96.0 Mln. vs. $75.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.25

