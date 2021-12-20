Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.12, changing hands as low as $39.83 per share. Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $30.25 per share, with $46.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.00.

