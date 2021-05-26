Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CATY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CATY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.31, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATY was $40.31, representing a -10.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.19 and a 95.77% increase over the 52 week low of $20.59.

CATY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports CATY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.72%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

This marks the 11th quarter that CATY has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to CATY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CATY as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 18.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CATY at 1.58%.

