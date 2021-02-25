Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CATY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CATY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATY was $40.9, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $41 and a 132.65% increase over the 52 week low of $17.58.

CATY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports CATY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.24%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CATY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CATY as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 46.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CATY at 1.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.