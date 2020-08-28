Dividends
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CATY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CATY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.72, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATY was $25.72, representing a -33.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.91 and a 46.3% increase over the 52 week low of $17.58.

CATY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CATY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports CATY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.01%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CATY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CATY as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 22.41% over the last 100 days.

