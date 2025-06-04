Cathay General Bancorp To Buy Back Up To $150 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, announced that its Board has adopted a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $150 million of the company's common stock.

The previous $125 million share repurchase program announced on May 28, 2024, was completed on February 28, 2025, with the repurchase of about 2.91 million shares at an average cost of $43.02.

