Markets
CATY

Cathay General Bancorp To Buy Back Up To $150 Mln Of Common Stock

June 04, 2025 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, announced that its Board has adopted a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $150 million of the company's common stock.

The previous $125 million share repurchase program announced on May 28, 2024, was completed on February 28, 2025, with the repurchase of about 2.91 million shares at an average cost of $43.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CATY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.