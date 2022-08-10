Cathay General Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CATY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.04, changing hands as high as $43.38 per share. Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $37.37 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.