Cathay General Bancorp Bottom Line Advances In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $97.6 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $75.3 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $97.6 Mln. vs. $75.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.37

