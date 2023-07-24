Cathay General Bancorp Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $93.2 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $89.0 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $93.2 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13

