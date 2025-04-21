CATHAY GENERAL BAN Earnings Results: $CATY Reports Quarterly Earnings

CATHAY GENERAL BAN ($CATY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, beating estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $187,840,000, missing estimates of $189,888,045 by $-2,048,045.

CATHAY GENERAL BAN Insider Trading Activity

CATHAY GENERAL BAN insiders have traded $CATY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER WU (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,054,151 .

. ANTHONY M TANG (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $525,699 .

. THOMAS M. LO (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold 900 shares for an estimated $42,300

CATHAY GENERAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of CATHAY GENERAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CATHAY GENERAL BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CATY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

