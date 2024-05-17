Caterpillar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $175,600, and 16 were calls, valued at $666,061.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $370.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.0 $15.65 $16.0 $350.00 $80.0K 646 55 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $56.45 $53.6 $55.35 $300.00 $71.9K 991 14 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $54.65 $52.95 $53.48 $300.00 $69.5K 1.5K 18 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $31.3 $31.05 $31.3 $360.00 $68.8K 507 26 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $15.25 $14.55 $14.55 $340.00 $65.4K 777 72

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar Trading volume stands at 1,021,339, with CAT's price up by 0.9%, positioned at $353.86. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 74 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

