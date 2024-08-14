Caterpillar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $204,505, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $323,365.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $270.0 to $370.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $23.15 $22.6 $22.9 $340.00 $115.3K 789 91 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.8 $75.1 $75.1 $270.00 $75.0K 885 13 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.6 $27.4 $27.6 $350.00 $63.4K 759 34 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.2 $20.8 $21.2 $350.00 $46.6K 1.5K 39 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $41.65 $40.0 $40.0 $300.00 $40.0K 763 10

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now? With a volume of 852,737, the price of CAT is down -0.35% at $337.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $348.75.

An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $399. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $335. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $376. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

